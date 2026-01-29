Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Student well-being comes from care, but is caring enough? Academics reflect on 3 stumbling blocks

By Martina van Heerden, Senior Lecturer in English for Educational Development, University of the Western Cape
Sharita Bharuthram, Associate Professor, University of the Western Cape
Students’ well-being in higher education has been a growing concern globally since the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted learning and lives generally.

Well-being has been described as “the combination of feeling good and functioning well; experiencing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
