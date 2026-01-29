Africa, rating agencies and the cost of debt
By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor, Africa, The Conversation
Lyrr Thurston, Copy Editor, The Conversation
How much we pay for the debt that we incur determines a great deal in our lives. This is true of countries too. In the world of sovereign debt – money raised or borrowed by governments – the cost of debt is dependent on, among other factors, how rating agencies “grade” a country.
It’s a sensitive issue. Three agencies dominate the rating business. A criticism often meted out is that they judge African countries more harshly than others, which pushes up borrowing rates. These tensions…
- Thursday, January 29, 2026