Human Rights Observatory

Small improvements in sleep, physical activity and diet are linked with a longer life

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
We may not need to completely overhaul our lives to live healthier for longer, according to a large UK-based study. This is welcome news, particularly as many people will already have abandoned their New Year’s resolutions.

The recent study followed around 590,000 people in the UK, with an average age of 64, over an eight-year period. The researchers confirmed earlier…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
