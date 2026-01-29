Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why hospitality skills can help all businesses adapt to the AI revolution

By Alisha Ali, Associate Professor, Department of Service Sector Management, Sheffield Hallam University
Lisa Wyld, Professor of Hospitality Innovation and Leadership, Buckinghamshire New University
Maria Gebbels, Associate professor in hospitality, University of Greenwich
The future of work is being rewritten by artificial intelligence (AI) – but technology competence alone will not be enough to empower the workforce of the future. While AI has massive potential to improve efficiency, accuracy and productivity in the workplace, it’s less clear how it will evolve to foster the person-centred concerns that all businesses face.

The human-centred skills found in the hospitality sector (empathy, creativity, adaptability, kindness, resilience and cultural intelligence)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Weakening the soy moratorium in Brazil: a political choice that ignores the science
~ Student well-being comes from care, but is caring enough? Academics reflect on 3 stumbling blocks
~ Africa, rating agencies and the cost of debt
~ African migration: focusing on Europe misses the point – most people move within the continent
~ Rafiki unbanned on appeal: why it’s an important moment for African film
~ How Iran shut down the internet and built a sophisticated system of digital control
~ Did the US ever ‘give back’ Greenland to Denmark, as Trump claims?
~ Inside the challenges faced by journalists covering Iran’s protests
~ Winter storms don’t have to be deadly – here’s how to stay safe before, during and after one hits
~ Why keeping quiet about the family feud gave Brand Beckham a commercial boost
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter