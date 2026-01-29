Why hospitality skills can help all businesses adapt to the AI revolution
By Alisha Ali, Associate Professor, Department of Service Sector Management, Sheffield Hallam University
Lisa Wyld, Professor of Hospitality Innovation and Leadership, Buckinghamshire New University
Maria Gebbels, Associate professor in hospitality, University of Greenwich
The future of work is being rewritten by artificial intelligence (AI) – but technology competence alone will not be enough to empower the workforce of the future. While AI has massive potential to improve efficiency, accuracy and productivity in the workplace, it’s less clear how it will evolve to foster the person-centred concerns that all businesses face.
The human-centred skills found in the hospitality sector (empathy, creativity, adaptability, kindness, resilience and cultural intelligence)…
