Human Rights Observatory

How to cut harmful emissions from ditches and canals – new research

By Teresa Silverthorn, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Liverpool
Jonathan Ritson, Research Fellow, Geography, University of Manchester
Mike Peacock, Lecturer in Biogeochemical Cycles, School of Environmental Sciences, University of Liverpool
Ditches and canals are the underdog of the freshwater world. These human-made waterways are often forgotten, devalued and perceived negatively – think “dull as ditchwater”. But these unsung heroes have a hidden potential for climate change mitigation, if they’re managed correctly.

We know that ditches and canals have a large global extent, covering at least 5.3 million hectares — about 22% of the UK’s total land area. However, no one has yet mapped all global ditch and canal networks robustly, so it’s potentially more.

These waterways are also hotspots of greenhouse gas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
