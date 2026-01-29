Tolerance.ca
Italy: Cutro shipwreck trial begins after another deadly week in the Mediterranean

By Amnesty International
On 30 January, six Italian coastguard and custom officials will go on trial for failing to launch rescue operations which could have prevented a shipwreck that killed more than 90 people near the town of Cutro in southern Italy in February 2023. At least 94 people, including 34 children, drowned in Italian territorial waters near […] The post Italy: Cutro shipwreck trial begins after another deadly week in the Mediterranean appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


