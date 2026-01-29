Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious kids: how old is fire on Earth?

By Andrew Scott, Emeritus Professor of Geology, Royal Holloway, University of London
Please can I ask how old is fire on earth, not tamed by people but since when has there been fire and flames on the planet.

Samuel, 5, London

You ask a very interesting question. For many years, scientists assumed that fire and humans were so connected that few of them gave any thought to what happened to fire before humans evolved.

Even now, after many years of research, you won’t find much…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy: Cutro shipwreck trial begins after another deadly week in the Mediterranean
~ Artemis II: The first human mission to the moon in 54 years launches soon — with a Canadian on board
~ Why it would be a big mistake for the US to go to war with Iran
~ People who survive cancers are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s – this might be why
~ Welcome to the ‘Homogenocene’: how humans are making the world’s wildlife dangerously samey
~ Did a tsunami hit the Bristol Channel four centuries ago? Revisiting the great flood of 1607
~ Finding stillness in motion: how riding a motorcycle can teach us mindfulness
~ Rethinking Troy: how years of careful peace, not epic war, shaped this bronze age city
~ Afghan migrants stranded in Pakistan after the US suspends refugee resettlement
~ Colorado has emergency domestic violence shelters in only half its counties, leaving survivors without safe housing options
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter