Aerial lidar mapping can reveal archaeological sites while overlooking Indigenous peoples and their knowledge

By Christopher Hernandez, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Loyola University Chicago
Aerial lidar raises ethical questions because it can collect data remotely without the knowledge or consent of Indigenous and descendant populations that are on the ground.The Conversation


