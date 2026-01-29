America is falling behind in the global EV race – that’s going to cost the US auto industry
By Hengrui Liu, Postdoctoral Scholar in Economics and Public Policy, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Kelly Sims Gallagher, Professor of Energy and Environmental Policy, Director of the Climate Policy Lab and Center for International Environment and Resource Policy, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Electric vehicles are a fast-growing share of auto sales in many countries, and Chinese automakers are benefiting as the US industry pulls back.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 29, 2026