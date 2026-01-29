Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
EPA’s new way of evaluating pollution rules hands deregulators a sledgehammer and license to ignore public health

By Janet McCabe, Visiting Professor, Indiana University McKinney School of Law and O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University
In the world of cost benefit analysis, if an impact isn’t monetized, it doesn’t exist. A former EPA official explains what’s changing now and why it matters.The Conversation


