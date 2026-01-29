Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Authorities must end crackdown on individuals discussing religious beliefs online

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities have intensified their crackdown on religious expression online in recent months, said Amnesty International today, calling on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release 23 people arbitrarily detained solely for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of religion and belief. Over the past six months, security forces have arbitrarily arrested at least […] The post Egypt: Authorities must end crackdown on individuals discussing religious beliefs online appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
