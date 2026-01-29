Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With Iran weakened, Trump’s end goal may now be regime change. It’s an incredibly risky gamble

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Australian National University; The University of Western Australia; Victoria University
Iran’s theocratic leaders are prepared to fight to the end, making regime change a very costly and destabilising exercise for the US.The Conversation


