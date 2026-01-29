Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When should dentists prescribe antibiotics? Some countries don’t even have guidelines to answer this question

By Maruxa Zapata Cachafeiro, Profesora de Salud Pública, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Mª de la Almudena Rodríguez Fernández, Profesora de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
We’re all familiar with the idea that we have to use antibiotics wisely. You’ve probably seen a poster at your local health centre warning about their loss of effectiveness, and with good reason – bacterial resistance to these drugs is currently one of the biggest threats to global health.

As patients, many of us have contributed, in one way or another, to this phenomenon, whether by skipping antibiotic doses,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
