Human Rights Observatory

Greek Immigration Bill Demonizes Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of newly-arrived migrants board a ferry in Souda, on the island of Crete, Greece, July 11, 2025. © 2025 Nicolas Economou/Reuters The Greek government has introduced an immigration bill with measures that explicitly link nongovernmental groups and humanitarian workers with criminal conduct, when in reality they are helping people in distress trying to reach Greece.The bill would amend the migration code to make membership in a nongovernmental group an aggravating factor for several existing offenses, with draconian penalties. For members of an nongovernmental…


