Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We children saw things that no one should ever have to see’ Holocaust survivor tells the UN

Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan, gave a harrowing and heart-rendering account of her childhood under Nazi persecution during Tuesday’s Holocaust Memorial event in New York, urging citizens worldwide to push back against ‘negativity’ by choosing “love, respect and compassion” in how they treat one another.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greek Immigration Bill Demonizes Civil Society
~ Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup
~ Why are some young people attracted to gangs and what are some evidence-based solutions?
~ The government wants to track your medicines – here’s why
~ What is extremism, and how do we decide?
~ What the ‘mother of all deals’ between India and the EU means for global trade
~ Sexual Violence Survivors in Haiti Left Without Care
~ Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup
~ One Nation surges into second place in two polls, but Labor remains well ahead after preferences
~ ICE not only looks and acts like a paramilitary force – it is one, and that makes it harder to curb
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter