Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are some young people attracted to gangs and what are some evidence-based solutions?

By Kathryn Benier, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
Angela Higginson, Associate Professor of Criminology, Queensland University of Technology
Reports that Victoria Police are issuing anti-association orders to “youth gang members” has sparked fresh debate about how to best deal with youth gang violence in Australia.

These orders have previously been used to reduce the presence of outlaw motorcycle “bikies” and are an attempt to prevent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup
~ The government wants to track your medicines – here’s why
~ What is extremism, and how do we decide?
~ What the ‘mother of all deals’ between India and the EU means for global trade
~ Sexual Violence Survivors in Haiti Left Without Care
~ Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup
~ One Nation surges into second place in two polls, but Labor remains well ahead after preferences
~ ICE not only looks and acts like a paramilitary force – it is one, and that makes it harder to curb
~ Monumental ambitions: the history behind Trump’s triumphal arch
~ Submarine mountains and long-distance waves stir the deepest parts of the ocean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter