The government wants to track your medicines – here’s why

By Megan Prictor, Associate Professor in Health Technology Law, The University of Melbourne
An increasing number of Australians take multiple medications, increasing the risk of misuse and harm. But there is currently no centralised way to track prescriptions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
