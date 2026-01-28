Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is extremism, and how do we decide?

By Keiran Hardy, Associate Professor, Griffith Criminology Institute, Griffith University
It’s rare for a news day to go by without some mention of extremism. But it’s also rare for the meaning of this word to be explained – so what does it mean?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the ‘mother of all deals’ between India and the EU means for global trade
~ Sexual Violence Survivors in Haiti Left Without Care
~ Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup
~ One Nation surges into second place in two polls, but Labor remains well ahead after preferences
~ ICE not only looks and acts like a paramilitary force – it is one, and that makes it harder to curb
~ Monumental ambitions: the history behind Trump’s triumphal arch
~ Submarine mountains and long-distance waves stir the deepest parts of the ocean
~ Will killing dingoes on K’gari make visitors safer? We think it’s unlikely
~ Uganda: Post Election Assault on Political Opposition
~ Men are embracing beauty culture — many of them just refuse to call it that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter