Human Rights Observatory

What the ‘mother of all deals’ between India and the EU means for global trade

By Peter Draper, Professor, and Executive Director: Institute for International Trade, and Director of the Jean Monnet Centre of Trade and Environment, Adelaide University
Mandar Oak, Associate Professor, School of Economics, Adelaide University
Nathan Howard Gray, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for International Trade, Adelaide University
The new agreement will affect the lives of 2 billion people across economies representing about a quarter of global GDP.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
