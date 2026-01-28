Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual Violence Survivors in Haiti Left Without Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman with her two daughters walks down a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 2024. © 2024 Nathalye Cotrino Villarreal/Human Rights Watch Sexual violence by criminal groups is not new in Haiti: Human Rights Watch has documented how criminal groups have used widespread sexual violence in recent years to terrorize communities and assert control. However, the intensity and brutality of these attacks are worsening and, for those who survive, resources are increasingly scarce according to a new report by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).Since 2015, MSF has…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup
~ One Nation surges into second place in two polls, but Labor remains well ahead after preferences
~ ICE not only looks and acts like a paramilitary force – it is one, and that makes it harder to curb
~ Monumental ambitions: the history behind Trump’s triumphal arch
~ Submarine mountains and long-distance waves stir the deepest parts of the ocean
~ Will killing dingoes on K’gari make visitors safer? We think it’s unlikely
~ Uganda: Post Election Assault on Political Opposition
~ Men are embracing beauty culture — many of them just refuse to call it that
~ How Canada and Sweden are redefining northern security and co-operation
~ Is time a fundamental part of reality? A quiet revolution in physics suggests not
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter