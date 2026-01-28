Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Atrocities Surge 5 Years since Coup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Villagers extinguish a fire that engulfed a house after a Myanmar military airstrike, Tabayin, Myanmar, November 13, 2025. © 2025 Swe Lin Tun/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo (Tokyo) – Myanmar’s military junta has committed widespread repression and abuse in every facet of life in the country since seizing power on February 1, 2021, Amnesty International, Fortify Rights, and Human Rights Watch said today. The military’s atrocities since the coup, which include war crimes and crimes against humanity, escalated over the past year as the junta sought to entrench…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
