Human Rights Observatory

ICE not only looks and acts like a paramilitary force – it is one, and that makes it harder to curb

By Erica De Bruin, Associate Professor of Government, Hamilton College
ICE, created in response to 9/11, meets most definitions of paramilitary forces. Critics worry it’s gone beyond its writ of immigration enforcement.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
