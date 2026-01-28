Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monumental ambitions: the history behind Trump’s triumphal arch

By Garritt C. Van Dyk, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Waikato
From ancient Rome to Napoleon’s Paris, the triumphal arch has long memorialised imperial dreams. Is Donald Trump on track to realise his own in Washington?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
