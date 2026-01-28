Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will killing dingoes on K’gari make visitors safer? We think it’s unlikely

By Bradley P. Smith, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Kylie M. Cairns, Research Fellow in Canid and Wildlife Genomics, UNSW Sydney
Following the death of a young backpacker, the Queensland government has killed dingoes seen near her body. But will this cull protect tourists?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
