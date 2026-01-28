Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The plan to clean up England and Wales’ water industry ignores the sector’s biggest problem

By Kate Bayliss, Research Associate, Department of Economics, SOAS, University of London
Frances Cleaver, Emeritus Professor, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Government plans published earlier this month around the water sector in England and Wales were heralded as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to transform the system. However, despite the confidence of UK environment secretary Emma Reynolds, the long-awaited plans raise significant concerns. This is a reform agenda for water as a business – but not a vision for managing a vital public and environmental resource.

The fully privatised water system in England and Wales has been facing two (self-inflicted) crises…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Post Election Assault on Political Opposition
~ Men are embracing beauty culture — many of them just refuse to call it that
~ How Canada and Sweden are redefining northern security and co-operation
~ Is time a fundamental part of reality? A quiet revolution in physics suggests not
~ Another kind of student debt is entrenching inequality
~ How ordinary neighbourhoods became battlegrounds in the politics of ‘broken Britain’
~ Pubs are far more valuable to society than the tax they pay
~ How much would you pay for school to provide your child with lunch every day?
~ Why is my migraine worse in summer?
~ Fossil fuels are doomed – and Trump can’t save them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter