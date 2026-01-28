Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much would you pay for school to provide your child with lunch every day?

By Brittany Johnson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University
Alexandra Manson, PhD Candidate and Research Assistant, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University
Rebecca Golley, Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, Flinders University
A new study looks at what parents want in school lunch programs. And how much they would be willing to pay to support them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Post Election Assault on Political Opposition
~ Men are embracing beauty culture — many of them just refuse to call it that
~ How Canada and Sweden are redefining northern security and co-operation
~ Is time a fundamental part of reality? A quiet revolution in physics suggests not
~ The plan to clean up England and Wales’ water industry ignores the sector’s biggest problem
~ Another kind of student debt is entrenching inequality
~ How ordinary neighbourhoods became battlegrounds in the politics of ‘broken Britain’
~ Pubs are far more valuable to society than the tax they pay
~ Why is my migraine worse in summer?
~ Fossil fuels are doomed – and Trump can’t save them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter