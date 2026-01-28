Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antihero Marty Supreme is sociopathic in his pursuit of glory. Why do we want him to win?

By Oscar Bloomfield, PhD Candidate in Film Studies, Deakin University
The Safdie brothers films are known for their antiheroes. Marty Supreme is particularly unlikeable – but the audience champions him all the same.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Post Election Assault on Political Opposition
~ Men are embracing beauty culture — many of them just refuse to call it that
~ How Canada and Sweden are redefining northern security and co-operation
~ Is time a fundamental part of reality? A quiet revolution in physics suggests not
~ The plan to clean up England and Wales’ water industry ignores the sector’s biggest problem
~ Another kind of student debt is entrenching inequality
~ How ordinary neighbourhoods became battlegrounds in the politics of ‘broken Britain’
~ Pubs are far more valuable to society than the tax they pay
~ How much would you pay for school to provide your child with lunch every day?
~ Why is my migraine worse in summer?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter