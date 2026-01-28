Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Budapest Mayor Charged for Holding Pride March

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, center, addresses participants at the Pride march in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 28, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Rudolf Karancsi This week, prosecutors filed criminal charges against Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony for organizing the city’s 2025 Pride march. They are seeking a criminal fine and proposing the case be decided without a trial. The mayor’s prosecution is another example of the erosion of the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hungary.The charges follow a Budapest police ban on the June 19,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
