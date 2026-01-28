Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small-scale farmers produce more of the rich world’s food than previously thought – new study

By Oliver Taherzadeh, Assistant Professor, Environmental Economics, Leiden University
Who grows our food? This seemingly simple question is getting harder to answer in a world where our food crosses borders to get to our plate.

As countries increasingly rely on food imports, the mention of distant countries on our food labels is commonplace. Today, only one in seven countries are food self-sufficient across key food groups. So to understand who…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Budapest Mayor Charged for Holding Pride March
~ Why Iran keeps turning off the internet during mass protests
~ Ali Smith’s Glyph is an exhilarating and excoriating follow-up to Gliff
~ US abandons Syria’s Kurds, risking regional turmoil and an IS resurgence
~ Industry season four exposes the Faustian bargain of modern work culture
~ Apple’s unrivalled commitment to excellence is fading – a designer explains why
~ Social media is boosting mental health disorders and suicidal thoughts among teens, particularly in girls
~ The circular economy may not be taking off: Here are six ways stakeholders can make it happen
~ Scientists have identified unique sounds for 8 fish species
~ There are long-lasting, negative effects for children like Liam Ramos who are detained, or watch their parents be deported
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter