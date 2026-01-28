There are long-lasting, negative effects for children like Liam Ramos who are detained, or watch their parents be deported
By Joanna Dreby, Professor of sociology, University at Albany, State University of New York
Eunju Lee, Professor, University at Albany, State University of New York
Children with a parent or family member who is detained, or are part of a drawn-out immigration court case, are twice as likely to have anxiety as young adults.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 28, 2026