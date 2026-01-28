Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

PFAS are turning up in the Great Lakes, putting fish and water supplies at risk – here’s how they get there

By Christy Remucal, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Some of these ‘forever chemicals’ are toxic at very low levels. They can get into water systems and bioaccumulate in fish, ultimately posing risks to people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
