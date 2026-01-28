Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not all mindfulness is the same – here’s why it matters for health and happiness

By Ronald S. Green, Professor and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Coastal Carolina University
Mindfulness is taught everywhere, from schools to workplaces. But scientists define and measure it in very different ways. Here’s why that matters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media is boosting mental health disorders and suicidal thoughts among teens, particularly in girls
~ The circular economy may not be taking off: Here are six ways stakeholders can make it happen
~ Scientists have identified unique sounds for 8 fish species
~ There are long-lasting, negative effects for children like Liam Ramos who are detained, or watch their parents be deported
~ PFAS are turning up in the Great Lakes, putting fish and water supplies at risk – here’s how they get there
~ The end of ‘Pax Americana’ and start of a ‘post-American’ era doesn’t necessarily mean the world will be less safe
~ Trump’s framing of Nigeria insurgency as a war on Christians risks undermining interfaith peacebuilding
~ Russia’s drone pipeline: How Iran helps Moscow produce an ever-evolving unmanned fleet
~ Innovations in asthma care can improve the health of Detroiters living with this chronic disease
~ Should medical marijuana be less stringently regulated? A drug policy expert explains what’s at stake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter