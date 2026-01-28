Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump 2.0: overhaul of counter-terrorism policy massively expands US list of bad guys

By Brian J. Phillips, Reader (Associate Professor) in International Relations, University of Essex
It’s only one year into Donald Trump’s second term as US president, and he has already massively transformed US counter-terrorism policy.

The list of designated terrorist groups has grown at an unprecedented rate. Counter-terror policies are being stretched to include drug cartels – with serious international consequences, as we saw in Venezuela at the beginning of January.

And, importantly, the US is taking these steps without its longtime allies.

Since early 2025, Trump has added…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
