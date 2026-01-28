Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life in fossil bones: what we can learn from tiny traces of ancient blood chemicals

By Timothy G. Bromage, Professor, New York University
A new way of analysing fossils has revealed more about animals and environments of ancient times, when humans were evolving.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media is boosting mental health disorders and suicidal thoughts among teens, particularly in girls
~ The circular economy may not be taking off: Here are six ways stakeholders can make it happen
~ Scientists have identified unique sounds for 8 fish species
~ There are long-lasting, negative effects for children like Liam Ramos who are detained, or watch their parents be deported
~ PFAS are turning up in the Great Lakes, putting fish and water supplies at risk – here’s how they get there
~ The end of ‘Pax Americana’ and start of a ‘post-American’ era doesn’t necessarily mean the world will be less safe
~ Trump’s framing of Nigeria insurgency as a war on Christians risks undermining interfaith peacebuilding
~ Russia’s drone pipeline: How Iran helps Moscow produce an ever-evolving unmanned fleet
~ Innovations in asthma care can improve the health of Detroiters living with this chronic disease
~ Should medical marijuana be less stringently regulated? A drug policy expert explains what’s at stake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter