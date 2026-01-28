Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s floods turned deadly because Limpopo wasn’t prepared – how to prevent a repeat

By Ephias Mugari, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Global Change, University of Limpopo, University of Limpopo
Limpopo, in northern South Africa, home to 6.6 million people, several large mines and the Kruger National Park (one of Africa’s largest game reserves),…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Amnesty chief calls for human rights guarantees during election period in open letter to Muhammad Yunus
~ How is US President Trump impacting global climate action?
~ How much can we really know about Jane Austen? Experts answer your questions
~ Annick Nonohou Agani: “I defend the rights of women who give birth in Benin”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jonno Duniam on the ‘frenzy’ over hate speech laws and the Coalition split
~ View from The Hill: Nationals rebel stirs the pot but Littleproud is dug in
~ Do trees prevent landslides? What science says about roots, rainfall and stability
~ Plenty on the agenda as Anthony Albanese heads to Timor-Leste as PM for the first time
~ Australian inflation jumps, adding to chances of an RBA interest rate hike
~ Xi Jinping has dismissed two of China’s most senior generals. What does this mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS