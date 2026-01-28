Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plenty on the agenda as Anthony Albanese heads to Timor-Leste as PM for the first time

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
Despite a complicated history between Australia and Timor-Leste, there appears to be plenty of goodwill as Anthony Albanese visits the new democratic nation.The Conversation


