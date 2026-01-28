Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Syria’s new government consolidates its power, the Kurdish minority fears for its future

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
After the fall of Bashar al-Assad, minority groups in Syria have been targeted with violence. The US and other regional powers have largely stayed silent.The Conversation


© The Conversation
