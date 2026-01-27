Great white sharks grow a whole new kind of tooth for slicing bone as they age
By Emily Hunt, PhD Candidate, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
David Raubenheimer, Leonard P. Ullman Chair in Nutritional Ecology, Nutrition Theme Leader Charles Perkins Centre, Chair Sydney Food and Nutrition Network, University of Sydney
Ezequiel M. Marzinelli, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science, University of Sydney
A great white shark is a masterwork of evolutionary engineering. These beautiful predators glide effortlessly through the water, each slow, deliberate sweep of the powerful tail driving a body specialised for stealth, speed and efficiency. From above, its dark back blends into the deep blue water, while from below its pale belly disappears into the sunlit surface.
In an instant, the calm glide explodes into an attack, accelerating to more than 60 kilometres per hour, the sleek torpedo-like form cutting through the water with little resistance. Then its most iconic feature is revealed:…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 27, 2026