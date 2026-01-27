Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Risk of Atrocities Looms in South Sudan Amidst Renewed Civil War

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A South Sudanese soldier monitors the area as troops belonging to the South Sudanese Unified Forces take part in a deployment ceremony at the Luri Military Training Centre in Juba on November 15, 2023. © 2023 Peter Louis Gume/AFP via Getty Images On January 25, South Sudan’s military called on civilians, aid workers, and United Nations personnel to evacuate from opposition-controlled areas in Jonglei state. Key army officials and allied forces have ramped up incendiary rhetoric amid ethnic based mobilization by all sides, elevating the risks of new atrocities. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
