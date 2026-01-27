Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution crosses borders, and so must the policies aimed at tackling it

By Harshit Gujral, Ph.D. Student, Department of Computer Science, University of Toronto
Meredith Franklin, Associate Professor in the Department of Statistical Sciences, University of Toronto
Sagnik Dey, Head and Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Chair Professor in Policy Studies at the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Steve Easterbrook, Director, School of the Environment, University of Toronto
Parts of India, including the capital Delhi, were once again covered in thick smog recently as toxic pollution from industry and crop-burning engulfed the region. Even though India’s National Clean Air Programme has advanced clean air action, air pollution remains a reoccurring problem.

Reliably protecting public health will require tighter co-ordination across orders of governments and departments. Air…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How government killings and kidnappings in Argentina drove mothers to resist and revolt − and eventually win
~ Geopolitics will cast a long shadow over the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
~ Independent experts alarmed by child rights violations in US immigration procedures
~ Remembering the Holocaust: ‘You are here because you choose hope over hate’
~ US cash, sponsored shirts and TV deals: how money took over English football
~ NZ’s sodden January explained: what’s driven this month’s big wet?
~ Menstrual leave: stigma and uncertainty mean these progressive measures are being underused around the world
~ Greenland’s Inuit have spent decades fighting for self-determination
~ A new company tax mix has been proposed. We need to be careful how we assess it
~ Should I take a fish oil supplement for my heart, joints or mood?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter