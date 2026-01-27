Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How government killings and kidnappings in Argentina drove mothers to resist and revolt − and eventually win

By Laura Tedesco, Professor of International and Comparative Politics, Saint Louis University – Madrid
After the regime ‘disappeared’ their children, Argentina’s Madres de la Plaza de Maya relentlessly demanded justice – and exposed the atrocities of a dictatorship.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
