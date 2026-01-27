Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Geopolitics will cast a long shadow over the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games

By Noah Eliot Vanderhoeven, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Western University
Sporting rivalries, national ambitions and global politics are set to intersect in ways rarely seen before in the upcoming Winter Olympics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
