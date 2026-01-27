Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

Menstrual leave: stigma and uncertainty mean these progressive measures are being underused around the world

By Lidia de la Iglesia Aza, Professor of Labour Law and Social Security, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Menstrual symptoms can severely affect a person’s working life. To combat this, the idea of menstrual leave has emerged. This legal measure allows workers to take time off when their period symptoms are too difficult to manage at work.

It falls under the umbrella of menstrual health, a relatively new and broad concept that looks at menstruation not just as a biological process,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
