Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I take a fish oil supplement for my heart, joints or mood?

By Mary Bushell, Clinical Associate Professor in Pharmacy, University of Canberra
Fish oil, also known as omega-3, is one of the most popular dietary supplements. It’s often promoted to protect the heart, boost mood, reduce inflammation and support overall health.

But how much of this is backed by science, and when might fish oil supplements actually be worth taking?

A long history


People have been taking oils from fish for centuries.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
