Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rocket or arugula? How a salad vegetable mapped the Italian diaspora

By Matt Absalom, Senior Lecturer in Italian Studies, The University of Melbourne
If you watch American cooking shows, you’ve likely experienced “salad confusion”. You see a chef preparing what looks like rocket, but they call it arugula.

It’s the same plant (Eruca sativa). It has the same peppery bite. So why do English speakers use two completely different names?

The answer isn’t just a quirk of translation. It is a linguistic fossil record revealing the history of Italian migration.

The name you use tells us less about the vegetable and more about whoThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Independent experts alarmed by child rights violations in US immigration procedures
~ Remembering the Holocaust: ‘You are here because you choose hope over hate’
~ US cash, sponsored shirts and TV deals: how money took over English football
~ NZ’s sodden January explained: what’s driven this month’s big wet?
~ Menstrual leave: stigma and uncertainty mean these progressive measures are being underused around the world
~ Greenland’s Inuit have spent decades fighting for self-determination
~ A new company tax mix has been proposed. We need to be careful how we assess it
~ Should I take a fish oil supplement for my heart, joints or mood?
~ Swap muesli bars for homemade popcorn: 5 ways to pack a lower-waste lunch box
~ Beach swimming was once banned in Australia. How did it become a treasured pastime?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter