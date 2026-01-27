Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Absence of No is Not Yes: Italy’s Flawed Sexual Violence Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women demonstrate during a protest organized by the Italian feminist movement "Non Una di Meno" on September 28, 2022, in support of the right to abortion in Turin, Italy. © 2022 Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via AP Italy’s new draft law on sexual violence represents a serious step backward from a consent-based approach to addressing sexual abuse. Rather than consolidating consent as the basis for assessing sexual violence, the revised text shifts the burden back onto victims, requiring them to demonstrate explicit denial of consent for an act to be considered sexual assault.This…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
