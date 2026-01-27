Tolerance.ca
Donkeys are a common sight in northern Namibia – what colonial history has to do with it

By Giorgio Miescher, Associate Researcher University of Basel and University of Namibia, University of Basel
Luregn Lenggenhager, Researcher at the Centre for African Studies, University of Basel
Martha Akawa, Senior Lecturer: History, University of Namibia
Romie Vonkie Nghitevelekwa, Sociology Lecturer, University of Namibia
Donkeys are an unassuming yet ubiquitous presence in northern Namibia. They traverse sandy village roads, pull carts stacked with firewood, and graze freely along the northern edge of the Etosha National Park.

The story of how they came to occupy such a central role in rural life – and in such large numbers – is a fascinating one that’s linked to the country’s colonial history, the management of wildlife versus domestic animals, and the role of migrant workers.

We are historians who specialise in Namibia and Southern Africa. Our research focuses on colonial legacies in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
