Attacks on Nigeria’s energy systems weaken the country – research unpacks costs, risks and ways forward

By Haruna Inuwa, DPhil Candidate, Energy Systems, University of Oxford
Alycia Leonard, Postdoctoral research assistant, University of Oxford
Stephanie Hirmer, Senior Researcher in Climate Compatible Growth, University of Oxford
Energy systems are coming under attack globally because disrupting power or fuel supplies offers strategic, economic or political leverage. This can be in local conflicts or large-scale geopolitical confrontations.

Nigeria illustrates this clearly: militants in the Niger Delta sabotage pipelines to assert control and tap into oil revenues, while the extremist group Boko Haram and


