Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Hamburg to Uganda: how an NGO learned to reinvent itself

By Carolin Waldner, Assistant Professor of Sustainability Management, ESCP Business School
Andreas Rasche, Professor of Business in Society, Copenhagen Business School
Stephanie Schrage, Professor of Business Administration, University of Kiel
A German NGO supporting water and hygiene initiatives in Uganda sheds light on better ways for aid organisations to serve local communities and integrate staff on the ground.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
