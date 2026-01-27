From Hamburg to Uganda: how an NGO learned to reinvent itself
By Carolin Waldner, Assistant Professor of Sustainability Management, ESCP Business School
Andreas Rasche, Professor of Business in Society, Copenhagen Business School
Stephanie Schrage, Professor of Business Administration, University of Kiel
A German NGO supporting water and hygiene initiatives in Uganda sheds light on better ways for aid organisations to serve local communities and integrate staff on the ground.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 27, 2026