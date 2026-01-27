Tolerance.ca
The cold war maps that can help us rethink today’s Arctic conflict

By James Cheshire, Professor of Geographic Information and Cartography, UCL
The late 1940s and early 1950s were a golden age for polar mapmaking in the US. Major magazines such as Time, Life and Fortune commissioned a generation of famous cartographers – who had come of age in the second world war – to explain the new geopolitics to a mass audience that was highly engaged after the catastrophic…The Conversation


